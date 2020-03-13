  • SENSEX
Coronavirus scare: Aviation ministry in talks with airlines on cancellation fee waivers

Updated : March 13, 2020 07:57 AM IST

IndiGo and SpiceJet have waived rescheduling charges on existing and change fees on existing and new domestic and international bookings made till March 31, 2020.
GoAir has announced rescheduling waiver in March for travel till April and for new bookings, rescheduling charge will be waived till September 30.
Air India, which has cancelled flights to Seoul and Italy till the end of March, has waived cancellation and rescheduling fees.
