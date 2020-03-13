Coronavirus scare: Aviation ministry in talks with airlines on cancellation fee waivers

The civil Aviation ministry of India is in talks with domestic airlines to waive cancellation charge for flights which will be affected by the ongoing coronavirus situation.

"Most airlines not charging for rescheduling. We are in touch with airlines to waive cancellation charges as well," Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

The Minister's comments comes a day after India virtually quarantined itself for the next one month by suspending all existing visas till April 15 and advised all citizens to avoid non-essential travel.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15th 2020," the government said on March 11. These measures will come into effect from 1200 GMT or 5:30 PM IST on March 13 at the port of departure.

Most airlines are waiving rescheduling charges only.

IndiGo and SpiceJet have waived rescheduling charges on existing and change fees on existing and new domestic and international bookings made till March 31, 2020. GoAir has announced rescheduling waiver in March for travel till April and for new bookings, rescheduling charge will be waived till September 30. Air India, which has cancelled flights to Seoul and Italy till the end of March, has waived cancellation and rescheduling fees.

"In the immediate term (till 31st March 2020), we will allow new and existing bookings to be rescheduled without penalty (though fare differences may apply) for an alternate travel date till the end of April 2020. If customers’ plans change and if they decide to postpone their travel, we will be happy to re-accommodate them on an alternate GoAir flight of their choice on the same sector as long as they notify us up to 3 days before the scheduled departure," GoAir said.

"Additionally, we are also extending similar flexibility on all the new bookings for travel up to 30th September 2020 and not charge customers a fee to change their reservations. This facility is available for all new bookings as long as customers notify us up to 14 days before the scheduled departure," GoAir said on March 12.

The situation has emerged as passengers postpone or cancel their travel plans due to the travel advisories and Visa restrictions imposed by governments across the world following the spread of deadly coronavirus.