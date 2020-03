Austria Airlines, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa group, said on March 16 that it will suspend all its regular flights from Thursday (March 19) owing to a sharp drop in demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Austria Airlines said that the suspension of flights would last until March 28, but that it would continue to operate flights to repatriate Austrians trapped abroad.

The carrier's last regularly scheduled flight is due to arrive on Thursday morning from Chicago, a statement said.

Last week, Lufthansa said it would cancel 23,000 flights across the group, a 50-percent reduction, as it tries to deal with the impact of the epidemic.