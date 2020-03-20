Aviation Coronavirus outbreak: Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price Updated : March 20, 2020 04:06 PM IST Conditions include provisions that loans may convert to government equity stakes, while US airlines cannot increase executive pay or provide "golden parachutes" for two years. Air New Zealand's bailout also depends on the company suspending its dividend and paying interest rates of 7 percent to 9 percent. New Zealand on Friday offered its national carrier a NZ$900 million ($510 million) lifeline.