Coronavirus lockdown: Govt instructs airlines to offer full refund for tickets booked for travel from April 15 to May 3
Updated : April 16, 2020 05:19 PM IST
Airlines will have to provide full refund without levy of any cancellation fee to those passengers who booked their air tickets during the first phase of lockdown i.e. March 25 to April 14 for travel during the second phase of lockdown i.e. April 15 to May 3 within three weeks of the date of request.
While airlines are providing a credit shell equivalent to the booking amount to the affected passengers for use up to one year, they will now have to provide full refund for any booking made between March 24 and April 14 for travel between April 15 and May 3 if a passenger seeks refund and does not want to avail credit shell.
The India unit of the global aviation consultancy, CAPA, has welcomed the civil aviation ministry's decision and has said that protecting passenger interests during this difficult period is the right thing to do.