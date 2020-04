If you plan to book a flight ticket after May 3, then you should know that the civil aviation ministry is yet to inform the airlines about the resumption plan for domestic and international flights.

"No fresh directive has been issued to airlines so far on flight resumption. These decisions will depend on the management of COVID-19," a senior government official told CNBC-TV18.

It is important to note here that the first phase of lockdown started from March 24 and was expected to end on April 14. As a result, domestic flights were also suspended from March 25 until April 14.

Now, as most airlines assumed that the operations will resume from April 15, they continued taking bookings till April 13 but with a caveat that customers should check back for updates. IndiGo was clearer than others and told customers that flight is on schedule but approval from relevant authorities is awaited.

ALSO READ: Airlines must stop taking bookings beyond May 3, says CAPA

@IndiGo6E Hi Team. I booked tickets from kolhapur to Jaipur for 15th April Details as below : Name Abhishek kaushik PNR : PFWZHV Flight : 6E-7993 Could you please confirm if the flight is still operating or not? Really appreciate! Contact Me to @NareshK97189244 — Naresh Kumar Meena (@NareshK97189244) April 13, 2020

@flyspicejet Hey @flyspicejet I booked flight SG 8937 from Pune to Delhi for 15th April.Can u confirm this flight is operating or not. My PNR is ICZKNW. Please reply asap as I m struck here in pune and facing a lot of problems. — Samrat Drz (@Samrat_Drz) April 13, 2020

@goairlinesindia Hlw team! I booked my ticket frome mumbai to varansi for 15th aptil Details as below : PNR-X4EMKY Flight-G8 349 Could u plz confirm if the flight is still operating or not ? Contect me @DrRakes86222259 — Dr Rakesh Pandey (@DrRakes86222259) April 12, 2020

@airvistara @PawanSi89760476 Pls confirm status for scheduled flight dated 15Apr (11.30am) Bangalore-Delhi sector? — Vishwajeet Dubey (@Vishu8527522679) April 10, 2020

With the extension of lockdown until May 3, the DGCA and ministry of civil aviation issued an order on April 14 extending the ban on domestic and international passenger flights until May 3.

This led to automatic cancellation of all flights during the period but unlike railways, here the passengers are not getting refunds. Airlines have started issuing a credit shell to passengers equivalent to the booking fare and the passenger can use this shell for a later period but any fare difference will have to be paid by the passenger. In fact, Vistara has informed passengers that if they don't wish to keep the credit shell, then usual cancellation charges will apply on the booked ticket.

@IndiGo6E Hi Team. I booked tickets from Bangalore to Varanasi for 15th April Details as below : Name Shubham Rai PNR : IE5SSL Flight : 6E-968 Could you please confirm if the flight is still operating or not? Really appreciate! Contact Me to @SHUBHAM91117021 — SHUBHAM KUMAR RAI (@SHUBHAM91117021) April 13, 2020

@airvistara sir pl.inform cancellation policy i have booked flight for 3/5/20. Dear Vistara Customer, your flight UK 898 on 03May from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi has been cancelled. For Further assistance please call 9289228888. Vistara regrets any inconvenience caused. — CFI Jai Hind (@CFINDIA17) April 15, 2020