Once the coronavirus lockdown is over in India and commercial passenger flights are permitted again, IndiGo will focus only on cash flow and will not provide meals for a short period.

In a mail written to employees, Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said that currently the company is focusing on cash flow due to an unprecedented situation and is examining all its fixed costs and looking for ways to minimise them.

The plan is to start the airline slowly at first and gradually ramp up, Dutta said, adding that the company will work on a new set of operating procedure.

The airline will also deep clean its planes more frequently and run coaches at 50 percent capacity in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"In situations like these, companies do not manage to growth or profitability but to liquidity. That means our singular focus is on cash flow. We do not know when the lockdown will be lifted but our plan going forward is to start the airline up slowly at first and gradually ramp up the capacity. We will be coming out with the new set of operating procedures very soon," Dutta said in the letter.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has caused an unprecedented crisis for aviation sector. International flights have already been banned in the country since March 23 and India had also suspended domestic flights since March 25. This has led to grounding of over 650 aircraft.

Following the outbreak and suspension of flights, most airlines have announced pay cuts.

In a mail to employees last month, IndiGo CEO informed that he would take a pay cut of 25 percent and senior vice-presidents and above would take a pay cut of 20 percent, vice presidents and cockpit crew were to take a 15 percent pay cut, assistant vice presidents, Band D along with cabin crew were to take 10 per cent and Band C employees were to take 5 percent pay cut.

All the changes in salaries were to come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The airline had also said last month that going forward, it will trim its domestic network by 25 percent.