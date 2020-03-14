Aviation
Coronavirus impact: Vistara waives cancellation charges for domestic, international flights
Updated : March 14, 2020 12:10 PM IST
The airline has waived cancellation charges for all domestic flights booked on or before March 1.
Cancellation charges have also been waived for all international flight tickets booked on or before March 12.
The airline also said that it will temporarily reduce the number of flights on the international and domestic segment in light of the weak demand due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.