The government said on Thursday that no scheduled International passenger aircraft will be allowed to depart for India after 5.30 am IST of March 22.

The advisory issued on March 19 is part of the government's steps to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, whose vaccine has not been developed as yet.

As per a Directorate General of Civil Aviation circular, any scheduled international passenger aircraft will not take off from any foreign airport for any Indian airport after 00:01 hours GMT of March 22.

Any aircraft which will take off for India before the allowed time period, i.e. till 05.30 am of March 22, will be given a travel time period of 20 hours.

"As such, no incoming scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to disembark its passengers on Indian soil (foreigner or Indian) after 20:01 hours GMT of Mar 22," the DGCA advisory read.

Hence, any incoming international aircraft will not be allowed to land in India after 1:31 am of March 23.

The government has clarified that these measures are temporary in nature and will be reviewed later.

On March 11, the government had announced suspension of most categories of visas. Flights have also been banned to board passengers from UK, European Union, Philippines, European Union Free Trade Association, Malaysia, Afghanistan, China and Iran.

Private carriers in India, including IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir and SpiceJet have suspended most international operations until at least March 31.