Coronavirus impact: Lufthansa offers re-booking waiver until March 31

As the passengers across the world are postponing their travel plans in the light of coronavirus outbreak, Lufthansa Group airlines have waived re-booking charges util March 31.

The passengers who have already booked tickets until March 5 for the travel travel period up to April 30, 2020, can re-book a flight for a new date up to Dec 31, 2020. However, the destination and departure airports should be same.

Similarly, passengers who will book tickets until March 31 can also re-book their travel plans without any re-booking charges for any date up to December 31, 2020, depending on how the situation evolves.

Lufthansa Group airlines consist of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti.

If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference must be paid, the airline said, adding that the re-booking must be made before the original travel date.

“With this new waiver policy, Lufthansa Group Airlines are responding to the wish of many customers to help make their travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus,” the airline added.

Last week, the German airline giant had also said that it would ground 150 of its 750 aircraft worldwide as it braces for the impact of weak demand due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus, a deadly respiratory virus, has taken lives of over 3,000 people worldwide so far. The virus, which emerged for the first time in Wuhan province of China, has spread to more than 70 countries.