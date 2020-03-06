Aviation
Coronavirus impact: Lufthansa offers re-booking waiver until March 31
Updated : March 06, 2020 09:20 PM IST
The passengers who have already booked tickets until March 5 for the travel travel period up to April 30, 2020, can re-book a flight for a new date up to Dec 31, 2020.
Lufthansa Group airlines consist of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti.
If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference must be paid, the airline said, adding that the re-booking must be made before the original travel date.