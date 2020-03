As passengers postpone their travel plans due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, budget carrier IndiGo has waived rescheduling charges for domestic and international flights.

The airline has waived rescheduling charges for all bookings for travel between March 12 and March 31. It has also said that rescheduling charges will be waived on bookings made between March 12 and March 31 as the situation is still evolving.

This is expected to be seen as a huge relief for a large number of passengers as IndiGo commands nearly half of the entire domestic aviation market share.

"We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current coronavirus issue. To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassle-free, we are waiving our normal change fees on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period," William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.

"This will enable our customers to book their flights at affordable fares, with the flexibility of rescheduling, without change fees, if needed. Whilst the coronavirus is a very serious challenge for us all, we believe that measures such as this will help alleviate its effect on India’s travel," Boulter added.

On March 6, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India has waived cancellation charges for flights to affected countries.

Globally, German airline Lufthansa also announced its group airlines have waived re-booking charges until March 31.

The passengers who have already booked tickets until March 5 for the travel period up to April 30, 2020, can re-book a flight for a new date up to December 31, 2020. However, destination and departure airports should be the same.