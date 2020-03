India on Monday suspended all domestic fights, barring solely cargo-carrying flights, effective March 25 in a bid to prevent a mass outbreak of the novel coronavirus or covid-19 cases as the number of affected people with the global pandemic jumped to at least 415.

"The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations effective from the midnight that is 23.59 hours IST on 24/3/2020. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a release.

India had already suspended much of the international flights, and many of the airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara, had either curtailed or discontinued their foreign operations.

In February, domestic air passenger traffic grew 9 per cent on year to 12.4 million passengers in India.

There is no clarity yet on the deadline of this suspension period.

The measure is part of the lockdown that India has initiated in most states and union Territories to arrest the transmission of deadly coronavirus.

Till 10 am of March 23, there are 415 positive cases of coronavirus in India.

As the announcement means grounding of around 650 aircraft, aviation consultancy firm CAPA that the Suspension along with weak demand will have an impact well beyond FY21 unless the government can provide quick and meaningful support.