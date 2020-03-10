Aviation
Coronavirus impact: British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday as Conte govt puts country on lockdown
Updated : March 10, 2020 04:13 PM IST
British Airways cancelled all fights to and from Italy on Tuesday after the country was put on lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus.
The Italian government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
The measures came after the latest data showed the coronavirus outbreak continuing to rise, with 9,172 positive cases recorded as of Monday and 463 deaths, the second highest-level in the world after China.