Coronavirus impact: British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday as Conte govt puts country on lockdown

British Airways cancelled all fights to and from Italy on Tuesday after the country was put on lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus, it said.

“In light of the Italian government’s announcement and the UK government’s official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today (10 March),” the airline, owned by IAG, said.

The Italian government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

The measures, announced late on Monday by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, widen steps already taken in the rich northern region of Lombardy and parts of neighboring provinces, clamping down on movement and closing public spaces.

“The future of Italy is in our hands. Let us all do our part, by giving up something for our collective good,” Conte said in a tweet, encouraging people to take personal responsibility.