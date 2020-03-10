  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Coronavirus impact: British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday as Conte govt puts country on lockdown

Updated : March 10, 2020 04:13 PM IST

British Airways cancelled all fights to and from Italy on Tuesday after the country was put on lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus.
The Italian government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
The measures came after the latest data showed the coronavirus outbreak continuing to rise, with 9,172 positive cases recorded as of Monday and 463 deaths, the second highest-level in the world after China.
Coronavirus impact: British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday as Conte govt puts country on lockdown

You May Also Like

Gold prices today falls 1% as global stimulus hopes boost risk assets

Gold prices today falls 1% as global stimulus hopes boost risk assets

India's top banks, investors line up to pump in funds in Yes Bank; SBI may pour in $1 bn

India's top banks, investors line up to pump in funds in Yes Bank; SBI may pour in $1 bn

Motor third party insurance premiums may go up by up to 15% from April 1

Motor third party insurance premiums may go up by up to 15% from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement