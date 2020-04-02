  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Coronavirus impact: Boeing announces voluntary layoff plan

Updated : April 02, 2020 07:22 PM IST

Boeing's financial picture was already a bit cloudy prior to the coronavirus outbreak because of the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX.
A Boeing official said the company expects several thousand employees to take the voluntary layoff package or retire.
Workers would exit Boeing permanently and would generally receive a pay and benefits package that includes a period of partially-subsidized healthcare coverage.
Coronavirus impact: Boeing announces voluntary layoff plan

You May Also Like

FIIs pull out over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in March from Indian markets

FIIs pull out over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in March from Indian markets

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement