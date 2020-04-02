Aviation
Coronavirus impact: Boeing announces voluntary layoff plan
Updated : April 02, 2020 07:22 PM IST
Boeing's financial picture was already a bit cloudy prior to the coronavirus outbreak because of the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX.
A Boeing official said the company expects several thousand employees to take the voluntary layoff package or retire.
Workers would exit Boeing permanently and would generally receive a pay and benefits package that includes a period of partially-subsidized healthcare coverage.