All those foreigners who have visited China on or after January 15 are not allowed to enter India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has told airlines as India takes more precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

In a directive to airlines, the regulator has said that foreigners who have visited India on or after January 15 are not allowed entry into India through "any air, land, or seaport including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh, or Indo-Myanmar land borders."

All visas issued prior to February 5 to Chinese passport holders have also been suspended with immediate effect.

"No Chinese national, as well as other foreigners presently in China, are allowed to travel to India on existing regular (stickler) visa or e-visa which they hold (issued prior to February 5, 2020). In case of compelling reasons of travel to China, such persons may get in touch with Embassy in Beijing or Consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou for new visa," the regulator has written to the airlines on Feb 8.