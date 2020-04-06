Coronavirus: GoAir to start domestic bookings from April 15, international from May

GoAir is opening domestic bookings from April 15, while bookings for international destinations will begin from May 1, news agency ANI reported Monday.

All domestic flights were suspended in the country on March 25 -- a few days after the suspension of international flights -- in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Initially the suspension was in effect until the end of March, but it was later extended to coincide with the ongoing nationwide lockdown on services deemed non-essential until April 14.

GoAir has become the first carrier to declare a definitive date to reopen bookings.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on March 30 said there were no plans to extend the lockdown beyond the current 21-day period. There has been no official communication to that effect since.

The lockdown across the globe has been particularly disruptive to the aviation industry with the United States likely to offer a bailout to aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

Air Deccan on Sunday announced closure of all operations and sent its staff on a sabbatical without pay.

Last month, global aviation consultancy CAPA, issued a stark warning to the aviation industry, saying a number of airlines are facing the prospect of going under if there is no help from governments.