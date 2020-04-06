  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: GoAir to start domestic bookings from April 15, international from May

Updated : April 06, 2020 04:51 PM IST

All domestic flights were suspended in the country on March 25 -- a few days after the suspension of international flights -- in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Initially the suspension was in effect until the end of March, but it was later extended to coincide with the ongoing nationwide lockdown on services deemed non-essential until April 14.
GoAir has become the first carrier to declare a definitive date to reopen bookings.
