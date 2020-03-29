  • SENSEX
Coronavirus effect: Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out

Updated : March 29, 2020 05:06 PM IST

Several states have stepped in to help airlines hammered by the coronavirus pandemic that has virtually halted international travel, with the United States offering $58 billion in aid.
Qatar Airways is one of few airlines continuing to maintain scheduled commercial passenger services and over the next two weeks expects to operate 1,800 flights.
The state-owned carrier is operating flights to Europe, Asia and Australia, repatriating people who have been left stranded after many countries shut their borders.
