Coronavirus effect: Airlines request govt to cut aeronautical tariff by 30% for 6 months
Updated : March 17, 2020 01:22 PM IST
In a letter written to the aviation ministry, the board of airline representatives in India has requested for such changes to ensure airlines continue operations with low passenger load factors as well.
Global airlines have started cutting capacity by as much as 75 percent while some have temporarily shut down to survive the severe impact of the deadly coronavirus.
Aviation consultancy firm CAPA on Monday warned that most airlines in the world will go bankrupt by end of May unless there is government intervention.