  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty turn negative after opening higher
Oil prices jump $1 as recent sharp falls draw investors
Yellow metal opens higher as investors flee risky assets
Rupee opens 14 paise higher against dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

Coronavirus effect: Airlines request govt to cut aeronautical tariff by 30% for 6 months

Updated : March 17, 2020 01:22 PM IST

In a letter written to the aviation ministry, the board of airline representatives in India has requested for such changes to ensure airlines continue operations with low passenger load factors as well.
Global airlines have started cutting capacity by as much as 75 percent while some have temporarily shut down to survive the severe impact of the deadly coronavirus.
Aviation consultancy firm CAPA on Monday warned that most airlines in the world will go bankrupt by end of May unless there is government intervention.
Coronavirus effect: Airlines request govt to cut aeronautical tariff by 30% for 6 months

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma board approves Rs 1,700 crore share buyback offer

Sun Pharma board approves Rs 1,700 crore share buyback offer

Just 1 sq km for 26,150 residents! Check out countries with the highest population density

Just 1 sq km for 26,150 residents! Check out countries with the highest population density

Coronavirus: Online grocers, pharmacies see surge in demand, but ridesharing and co-working startups suffer

Coronavirus: Online grocers, pharmacies see surge in demand, but ridesharing and co-working startups suffer

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement