The union civil aviation ministry has asked domestic airlines to not accept passengers with home quarantine stamps, in a move to prevent spread of coronavirus.

As the international passenger flights have been suspended from March 22, all such incoming passengers would have received enough time to travel to their final destinations and hence, this decision has been taken and has been conveyed to all airlines to prevent further spread, officials said.

So far, the passengers coming from abroad were allowed to travel to their final destinations via connecting flights but with the stoppage of international services, the ministry is of the view that such passengers have got enough time to be on their connecting flights and there is no rationale in carrying them on flights anymore.

"Please do not accept passengers with home quarantine stamps anymore. Any specific cases henceforth will have to be cleared by APHOs (Airport Health Organisation) positively and discussed with the regional medical officers," the ministry has told airlines.