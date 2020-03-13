Aviation Coronavirus crisis: Private airports calls for moratorium on revenue share, levying fee on air tickets Updated : March 13, 2020 04:37 PM IST APAO has argued that airports are facing immediate cash flow pressures in the wake of flights cancelled by airlines. With coronavirus spreading to nearly 110 countries and India quarantining itself by suspending all visas except few categories, travel, aviation and tourism sectors have been worst hit. Many of the travel industry bodies have urged the government to provide a relief package to reduce the adverse impact.