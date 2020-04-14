  • SENSEX
Coronavirus crisis: India bans domestic, international flights until May 3

Updated : April 14, 2020 01:37 PM IST

India has extended its ban on domestic and international flights until May 3, in line with the extension of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
While most had expected the ban on international flights to continue, airlines had expected permission for commencement of some flights from April 15.
With the extension of flight suspension until May 3, airlines have started to implement earlier strategy of converting booking fare into credit shell which can be used by passengers over the next one year and most are not providing refunds as of now.
