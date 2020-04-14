Coronavirus crisis: India bans domestic, international flights until May 3

India has extended its ban on domestic and international flights until May 3, in line with the extension of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of countrywide lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The initial 21-day lockdown was meant until April 14.

While most had expected the ban on international flights to continue, airlines had expected permission for commencement of some flights from April 15. This was evident from the fact that most airlines, except Air India, had booking window open for flights from April 15 and flights were scheduled to take off from April 15.

With the extension of flight suspension until May 3, airlines have started to implement earlier strategy of converting booking fare into credit shell which can be used by passengers over the next one year and most are not providing refunds as of now.

This shows that airlines are focussing on cash flow and are trying to stay afloat with whatever cash they are able to manage from forward bookings.

The government so far has not released any relief package for the industry, which has been shut since March 25. India banned international flights from March 23, while a ban on domestic flights commenced from March 25.

The number of total reported COVID-19 cases in India crossed 10,000 on Tuesday, 339 people have succumbed to the virus in the country so far.