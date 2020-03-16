Aviation Coronavirus: Air India pilots seek urgent financial aid Updated : March 16, 2020 11:46 PM IST With global travel bans due to the pandemic, many airlines across the world are staring at massive losses and fear going bust. Aviation think-tank Centre for Asia Aviation has already warned that most airlines across the world would go bankrupt if the governments do not take a coordinated action. During this perilous time, Air India employees have gone above and beyond to get the people of the nation back from affected countries worldwide, the unions said.