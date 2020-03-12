Coronavirus: Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, Seoul
Updated : March 12, 2020 10:14 AM IST
While services to Rome are being discontinued from March 15 to March 25, flight operations to Milan and Seoul in South Korea will remain suspended between March 14 and March 28, an airline official said.
The decision came after the government on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, until April 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.