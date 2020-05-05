Aviation Contacless entry to terminal, glass shields at check-in stations: Hyderabad Airport's post-COVID lockdown plan Updated : May 05, 2020 03:45 PM IST The airport has put in place contactless terminal entry systems, in which passengers' tickets and IDs can be screened without contact with security personnel. At the boarding gates, the number of people boarding feeder buses will be restricted and seats in the buses which are not to be used clearly marked. For passengers landing at the airport, contactless thermal screening will be done, and dedicated areas are created for them to fill up self-declaration forms. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365