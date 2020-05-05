Contacless entry to terminal, glass shields at check-in stations: Hyderabad Airport's post-COVID lockdown plan

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has put in place a post-COVID lockdown exit plan to ensure effective social distancing for when flight operations resume and flyers start coming in.

The operative word in RGIA's new post-lockdown manual, much like Delhi and Mumbai International airports, is contactless - ensuring arrivals, departures and common passenger areas including retail and F&B outlets optimise processes to minimise contact between staff and passengers, and also between co-flyers.

To begin with, the airport has put in place contactless terminal entry systems, in which passengers' tickets and IDs can be screened without contact with security personnel. Thermal cameras and social distancing markers will also be installed at terminal entry gates.

Once inside the check-in hall, passengers are encouraged to use web-check in, or use contactless self-service units to check-in. The CUSS (Common Use Self Service) stations at the airport have also been relocated to ensure social distance.

Check-in counters have also been installed with acrylic glass shields to create a separation between the airport personnel and passengers. The entire check-in hall has been equipped with 'sanitisation stations'.

Security checks will now look different too. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel involved in screening passengers will be dressed in HAZMAT suits, that is, a hazardous materials suit made of impermeable materials for their safety. Crowding of passengers in the security holding area will also be prevented.

At the boarding gates, the number of people boarding feeder buses will be restricted and seats in the buses which are not to be used clearly marked.

For passengers landing at the airport, contactless thermal screening will be done, and dedicated areas are created for them to fill up self-declaration forms.

RGIA will frequently disinfect baggage conveyor belts, and has designated baggage belts separately for passengers coming in from countries with active transmission of COVID-19.

GMR-operated Hyderabad Airport has also introduced new tech facilities to eliminate physical contact between surfaces and with persons. Think foot pedals to service elevators without needing to press buttons, dedicated apps to order food from outlets, payments via digital wallets, and a QR- code linked web browser based interface for CUSS control via a smartphone, where the smartphone acts as a mouse to control the CUSS.