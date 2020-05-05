  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Contacless entry to terminal, glass shields at check-in stations: Hyderabad Airport's post-COVID lockdown plan

Updated : May 05, 2020 03:45 PM IST

The airport has put in place contactless terminal entry systems, in which passengers' tickets and IDs can be screened without contact with security personnel.
At the boarding gates, the number of people boarding feeder buses will be restricted and seats in the buses which are not to be used clearly marked.
For passengers landing at the airport, contactless thermal screening will be done, and dedicated areas are created for them to fill up self-declaration forms.
Contacless entry to terminal, glass shields at check-in stations: Hyderabad Airport's post-COVID lockdown plan

You May Also Like

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Global retail stares at $2.1 trillion loss, to take 4 years to revive

Global retail stares at $2.1 trillion loss, to take 4 years to revive

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement