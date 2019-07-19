Aviation
Consultancy firm EY finds no irregularities in IndiGo's related-party transactions, says report
Updated : July 19, 2019 10:03 AM IST
As per EY, all the transactions were done at 'arm's length' and approved by the audit committee, the report said.
But EY found some transactions that were executed before approval from the audit committee, the report added.
