Consultancy firm EY finds no irregularities in IndiGo's related-party transactions, says report

Consultancy firm EY, which reviewed the related-party transactions of InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo, has not found any major procedural lapses by the company, Business Standard reported.

As per EY, all the transactions were done at 'arm's length' and approved by the audit committee, the report said.

In corporate law parlance, a transaction is said to be done at arm's length when a proper tendering process has been followed.

But EY found some transactions that were executed before approval from the audit committee, the report added.