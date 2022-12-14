According to a senior CISF official, the force has added more than 100 employees "over and above" its permissible number of 4,500 employees at the Delhi and Mumbai airports each.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has prepared a cadre of more than 100 workers to staff extra security counters in order to alleviate the prevailing congestion at Delhi and Mumbai airports, official sources said on Wednesday.

Airport operators, airlines, and the Union civil aviation ministry have been notified by the central paramilitary, recognised as the national aviation security force, that while it may add another few security personnel, there will be "no compromise on security protocols and standard operating procedures followed by it for regular frisking of passengers and scanning of cabin baggage apart from fliers required to undergo extensive search due to specific profiling."

According to a senior CISF official, the force has added more than 100 employees "over and above" its permissible number of 4,500 employees at the Delhi and Mumbai airports each.

He said that other airports with high passenger traffic may benefit from an increase in employee strength, both male and female. Due to Christmas and New Year celebrations, he claimed, this shift will continue into the following holiday season.

Further, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has deployed six more employees which would be equitably dispersed across all gates to strengthen domestic security. Four additional X-ray machines have also been introduced for the luggage check.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi recently underwent a review of its passenger amenities by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and as a result, a few additional security counters are anticipated to emerge.

Additionally, the CISF has guaranteed that it would supply more personnel to staff them, which will ease traffic congestion and speed up passenger check-in and boarding from Terminals 3, 1, and 2.

Furthermore, a group of CISF officers have been delegated to oversee operations at the security checkpoint and give instructions to private security guards who have recently been stationed at various airports to perform non-core tasks like directing travellers in line, managing crowds, and scanning boarding passes for bar codes.

"We have informed the airport operators in Delhi and Mumbai and that we are in a position to deploy fresh manpower for the new security counters they open to fasten the security checks queue".

"It has also been reiterated to all the stakeholders that there can be no compromise on security, even during the recent spate of high footfalls at big airports. The ministry (civil aviation) and other stakeholders are on the same page," said another senior CISF officer, who did not wish to be name.

The maximum strength will be on duty for the upcoming week or so once the leaves of the staff members assigned at major airports have been rationalised.

Passengers have been documenting the long lines and crowds at the IGI in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the past two weeks, which has prompted authorities to take notice and ask airlines and airport operators to take the necessary actions to ease the traffic.

The civil aviation ministry urged on Tuesday that airlines provide enough staff at all check-in and luggage drop offices and that they provide real-time information on their social media accounts about the wait times at each airport entrance gates.

Amid increased air traffic, airlines have also requested that travellers arrive at airports early, check in online, and only bring one piece of hand luggage.