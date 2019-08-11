CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Anil Agarwal's family trust among 3 bidders for Jet Airways

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's family trust, Volcan Investments, has emerged as one of the contenders to acquire stake in debt-ridden Jet Airways, multiple sources aware of the development told CNBC-TV18. Volcan Investments, which holds Vedanta Resources and other subsidiaries, submitted an Expression of Interest to acquire stake in Jet Airways as the deadline ended on Saturday evening, sources said.

Anil Agarwal and his family are the key stakeholders of Volcan Investments. If Volcan does succeed in bidding for Jet Airways, it would mark mining tycoon Anil Agarwal's foray into the aviation sector.

The other two bidders are both foreign funds, sources added. Panama-basedÂ investment company,Â Avantulo Group, and Russian FundÂ Treasury RA Creator are the two others who have submitted an Expression of Interest for Jet Airways, sources aware of the deal talks told CNBC-TV18.

All three EOIs will be examined by the resolution professional, before final binding bids are invited from the shortlisted players. Final bids from the shortlisted players are expected to be submitted by September 12, the resolution professional said in a note to exchanges earlier.

Sources indicated that Etihad Airways and Hinduja Group have not submitted a bid in this round. An Etihad Airways spokesperson, in a statement to CNBC-TV18 said, " This process is being managed by the resolution professionals and at this time, out of respect for the process, Etihad Airways has no comment to make."

Jet Airways was admitted for insolvency proceedings on June 20 by the Mumbai bench of NCLT, and Grant Thornton's Ashish Chhawchharia has been appointed the Resolution Professional for the airline. Jet Airways is facing claims of Rs 24,887 crores from various creditors.