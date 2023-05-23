'Expect 100 new aircraft every year for the next 10 years,' says Civil Aviation Secretary

The Civil Aviation Secretary also added that India is the only country in the world where a new airline was born during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bansal was referring to late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, which commenced its operation in August 2022.
Rajiv Bansal, Civil Aviation Secretary, said on Tuesday that he expects 100 new aircraft to join India every year in the next 10 years.
"We expect 100 new aircraft to join India every year in the next 10 years."
The Civil Aviation Secretary also added that India is the only country in the world where a new airline was born during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bansal was referring to late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, which commenced its operation in August 2022.
The airline has captured four percent of Indian aviation's market share with a fleet of 19 aircraft.
First Published: May 23, 2023 9:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadlline
May 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The withdrawal Rs 2,000 note is another chance for realtors to clean up
May 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Demonetisation redux: Long rope for Rs 2000 note recall shows 2016 learnings for govt and RBI, but not sure how well learnt
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read