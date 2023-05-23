'Expect 100 new aircraft every year for the next 10 years,' says Civil Aviation Secretary

The Civil Aviation Secretary also added that India is the only country in the world where a new airline was born during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bansal was referring to late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, which commenced its operation in August 2022.

Rajiv Bansal, Civil Aviation Secretary, said on Tuesday that he expects 100 new aircraft to join India every year in the next 10 years.

"We expect 100 new aircraft to join India every year in the next 10 years."

The Civil Aviation Secretary also added that India is the only country in the world where a new airline was born during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bansal was referring to late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, which commenced its operation in August 2022.

The airline has captured four percent of Indian aviation's market share with a fleet of 19 aircraft.

Also Read:SpiceJet aims to bring back four out of 25 grounded planes by June 15