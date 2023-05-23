English
'Expect 100 new aircraft every year for the next 10 years,' says Civil Aviation Secretary

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 9:48:53 PM IST (Updated)

Rajiv Bansal, Civil Aviation Secretary, said on Tuesday that he expects 100 new aircraft to join India every year in the next 10 years.

"We expect 100 new aircraft to join India every year in the next 10 years."
The Civil Aviation Secretary also added that India is the only country in the world where a new airline was born during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bansal was referring to late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, which commenced its operation in August 2022.
