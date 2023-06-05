Civil aviation ministry tells airlines to monitor spike in airfares on certain routes

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting today on airfares, and it was attended by representatives of airlines. This meeting comes in the backdrop of airfares witnessing an abnormal surge, following the grounding of GoFirst.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with representatives of airlines on Monday to discuss rising airfares, people in the know told CNBC-TV18. The government has highlighted that certain routes are witnessing a spike in airfares, and it has told the airlines to monitor these routes, the sources added.

In fact, some of the key routes that GoFirst operated on were seeing a very sharp surge. Last week, CNBC-TV18 gathered prices from various booking sites that showed a Delhi to Leh ticket cost as much as Rs 36,000, while the lowest fare from Mumbai to Leh was Rs 17,000 and the highest was Rs 35,000. Delhi to Srinagar, which was a popular GoFirst route, was now costing Rs 11,600 as the lowest fare and Rs 26,700 as the highest fare. While the highest fare for the Mumbai to Jammu route was as much as Rs 52,600.

Recently, the civil aviation ministry issued an advisory to the airlines on monitoring the airfares for flights to and from Bhubaneshwar, in view of the train accident in Odisha.

On another note, airfares are deregulated, and the ministry or government have no say in setting up of the airfares. Scindia had called for a monitoring and facilitation meeting.