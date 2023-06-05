Civil aviation ministry tells airlines to monitor spike in airfares on certain routes

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting today on airfares, and it was attended by representatives of airlines. This meeting comes in the backdrop of airfares witnessing an abnormal surge, following the grounding of GoFirst.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with representatives of airlines on Monday to discuss rising airfares, people in the know told CNBC-TV18. The government has highlighted that certain routes are witnessing a spike in airfares, and it has told the airlines to monitor these routes, the sources added.

