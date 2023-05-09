Civil Aviation Ministry cautions against air ticket price caps amid airlines' losses

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has cautioned against price caps in the aviation sector as airlines continue to suffer losses due to various factors. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, MoCA officials have emphasised that the government cannot implement price control measures at this stage, given the health of the sector.

One of the main reasons cited for the caution against price caps is the high cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) that airlines have to bear.

The cost of ATF accounts for a significant portion of airlines’ expenses, and this has been a challenge for the carriers.

The issue of price caps on airfares was recently discussed by the Parliamentary Committee, which asked MoCA and DGCA to explain the rules and regulations around ticket prices.

The committee will meet again next week to discuss the matter further and has sought details on the financials of airline companies.