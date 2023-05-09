English
Civil Aviation Ministry cautions against air ticket price caps amid airlines' losses

By Parikshit Luthra   May 9, 2023 8:35 PM IST (Updated)
Ministry of Civil Aviation officials have emphasised that the government cannot implement price control measures at this stage, given the health of the sector, according to CNBC-TV18 sources. One of the main reasons cited for this caution is the high cost of ATF.

aviation | May 9, 2023 6:51 PM IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has cautioned against price caps in the aviation sector as airlines continue to suffer losses due to various factors. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, MoCA officials have emphasised that the government cannot implement price control measures at this stage, given the health of the sector.

One of the main reasons cited for the caution against price caps is the high cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) that airlines have to bear.


The cost of ATF accounts for a significant portion of airlines’ expenses, and this has been a challenge for the carriers.

Also read: Tata and IndiGo in race to acquire Go First's aviation assets: Report

The issue of price caps on airfares was recently discussed by the Parliamentary Committee, which asked MoCA and DGCA to explain the rules and regulations around ticket prices.

The committee will meet again next week to discuss the matter further and has sought details on the financials of airline companies.

The impact of GoFirst stopping flights on air travel prices may also come up in the next parliamentary meet. Earlier, GoFirst, formerly known as GoAir, filed for insolvency protection and was instructed to halt ticket sales.

Also read: Go First-SpiceJet crisis: Cheap air travel a distant dream? Panel on aviation calls for considering cap on airfares

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 9, 2023 6:51 PM IST
