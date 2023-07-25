Parliamentary panel recommends measures to resolve aviation issues

The Parliamentary report also wants the Civil Aviation Ministry to devise a mechanism that ensures a limited workload for ATCs that handle fighter and civilian aircraft and also increases the number of ATCs at civil enclaves.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism & Culture has tabled its report flagging some concerns and has also recommended a few measures to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

To begin with, the Committee has suggested setting up a specialised security agency for airports across the country, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Next, the panel has asked to hire more Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) at all airports operated by airports authority — the report says the current ATC workforce is severely understaffed by 22 percent.

The report also wants the ministry to devise a mechanism that ensures a limited workload for ATCs that handle fighter and civilian aircraft and also increases the number of ATCs at civil enclaves.

On rising incidents of in-flight altercations, the committee has recommended that a special airline wing should be formed for dealing with police and courts in cases of unruly passengers.

On congestion at airports, the report questions whether multiple entry routes to get into airports will help ease such congestion and ensure easier accessibility to boarding gates. The committee pointed out the lack of future planning at major airports to deal with increased passenger traffic.