Aviation
Civil aviation minister's statement on Air India privatisation 'highly damaging': Employees' union
Updated : November 29, 2019 02:33 PM IST
Statement by Civi Aviation Minister on Air India privatisation may have massive financial implications, says Employee's Union
Aviation Industry Employees' Guild fear that Air India passengers may start cancelling their flight bookings
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more