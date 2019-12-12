Citizenship Amendment Bill: Flights, trains to Northeast cancelled as protests turn violent

All flights and passenger trains to Dibrugarh and Guwahati in Assam have been cancelled as the region has been engulfed in a storm of protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The bill has sparked violent protests across the northeast region as protestors believe the bill will pave the way for an influx of Hindus from Bangladesh.

IndiGo has cancelled flights to Dibrugarh while Vistara has cancelled its flights to Guwahati and Dibrugarh for Thursday. Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have offered free cancellation or rescheduling for travel up to December 15.



#TravelUpdate Due to ongoing unrest in Assam, SpiceJet is offering full refund and waiver of cancellation/change fee (Fare Difference applicable) for all flights to/from Guwahati and Dibrugarh for travel till December 13th, 2019. 1/2

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 11, 2019



Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today (12th Dec, 2019). Please visit Plan B https://t.co/DSSJqiVQRK to choose an alternate flight or get a refund. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook. https://t.co/ATa9FupUaB

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 12, 2019

Indian Railways has cancelled three trains and will terminate some trains at Guwahati.

The cancelled trains are Dibrugarh Raj on December 13, Sikkim Sundari on December 12 and Dibrugarh Chandigarh on December 13.

An Indian Railways spokesperson said trains from Delhi and other parts of the country towards the NFR (northeast frontier railway zone) will go normally but return from Guwahati itself. "Some of the trains whose linked rakes could not be returned from NFR will stand cancelled from Delhi and other parts of the country," the spokesperson said.

"Beyond Guwahati too, passenger train operations have been stopped. It includes Tinsukhia, Lumding and major part of Rangiya division," the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with 125 votes in favour and 105 against. The bill will become law after getting assent from the President.