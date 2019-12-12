Aviation
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Flights, trains to Northeast cancelled as protests turn violent
Updated : December 12, 2019 12:46 PM IST
CAB has sparked violent protests across the northeast region as protestors believe the bill will pave the way for an influx of Hindus from Bangladesh.
IndiGo has cancelled flights to Dibrugarh while Vistara has cancelled its flights to Guwahati and Dibrugarh for Thursday.
Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have offered free cancellation or rescheduling for travel up to December 15.
