Citing Kashmir security concerns, DGCA asks airlines to be ready to operate extra flights from Srinagar, Jammu
Updated : August 02, 2019 09:56 PM IST
A security advisory issued by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir asks pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to return home as soon as possible.
Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India operate flights to Srinagar while all except AirAsia operate flights to Jammu.
