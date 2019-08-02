Citing Kashmir security concerns, DGCA asks airlines to be ready to operate extra flights from Srinagar, Jammu

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked domestic airlines to be ready to operate more flights to and from Jammu and Srinagar if ‘need arises’, government sources said.

All domestic carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India operate flights to Srinagar while all except AirAsia operate flights to Jammu.

Airlines are also expected to offer cancellation and rescheduling waivers in light of the advisory from the aviation regulator amid a security situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019," IndiGo tweeted.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, the national carrier has decided to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all Air India flights to/from Srinagar till August 15th," Air India said.

This came hours after a security advisory was issued by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir asking pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to return to their home states as soon as possible.