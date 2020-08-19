  • SENSEX
China, US will allow air carriers to double flights between nations

Updated : August 19, 2020 07:47 AM IST

The US-China agreement allows both countries to operate more than 100 weekly flights between the two nations.
The United States had threatened to bar Chinese passenger flights in June after Beijing did not immediately agree to restore flights by US airlines.
