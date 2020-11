China has suspended flights from India after 19 Indians tested positive on landing in Wuhan.

A proposed Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight for November 6 was rescheduled as China held back clearances on flights from India.

This development came even as India earlier this week announced its plan to operate four more such flights to China beginning November 13.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits,” according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

It stated that the Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits.

However, foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas will not be affected by the development.

The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic, it added.

China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner, the statement read.

Important notice on the rescheduling of #VBM flight. We will continue to work with the Chinese side to get the required clearances for an early rescheduling 👇 pic.twitter.com/3tDiWrf6CV — India in China (@EOIBeijing) November 4, 2020

The Embassy said it is in touch with the Chinese side to work out the revised schedule for future VBM flights.