Chaotic scenes at Delhi airport as more planes fly from T3
Updated : September 10, 2019 08:28 AM IST
With private airport firm Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) expanding the T2, it has shifted low-cost carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo to T3 from September 5.
A person working at Delhi airport said that there is generally heavy rush on Monday and the shifting of the two airlines added to the traffic.
