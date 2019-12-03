#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Centre to invite bids for fourth round of Udan scheme

Updated : December 03, 2019 10:58 AM IST

The Airports Authority of India, which is the implementing agency on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation will invite 'e-Proposals' from interested bidders.
As per the scheme, the Centre and state governments provide various concessions to the selected airline operators under RCS-UDAN.
Centre to invite bids for fourth round of Udan scheme
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV