Aviation
Centre to invite bids for fourth round of Udan scheme
Updated : December 03, 2019 10:58 AM IST
The Airports Authority of India, which is the implementing agency on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation will invite 'e-Proposals' from interested bidders.
As per the scheme, the Centre and state governments provide various concessions to the selected airline operators under RCS-UDAN.
