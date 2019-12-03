Centre to invite bids for fourth round of Udan scheme

The Centre will invite bids for the fourth round of Udan, the regional connectivity scheme, from Tuesday.

According to an official statement on Monday, the Airports Authority of India, which is the implementing agency on behalf of Ministry of Civil Aviation will invite 'e-Proposals' from interested bidders.

"... Airports Authority India on behalf of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India invites 'e-Proposals' (bids) from interested bidders for 'Selection of Airline Operators under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN in 4th round of bidding'," the note read.

In January 2019, the Centre had awarded contracts to 11 companies to operate fixed-wing and seaplane services under the third round of air regional connectivity scheme connecting destinations like Ambala, Amravati, Campbell Bay and Car Nicobar among others.

That time, the ministry had issued "Letter of Awards" for 73 proposals involving 235 regional connectivity and water aerodrome routes which were received under the third round of RCS-Udan.