Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, airline responds

The chef alleged that he was served cold chicken tikka with cucumber, watermelon, and a sandwich with a small amount of stuffing, as well as a dessert that was essentially "sugar syrup."
Recommended ArticlesView All
KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly
Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Wake Up @airindiain.Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight.Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sevSandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayoSugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze. pic.twitter.com/2RZIWY9lhO— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023
Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??@airindiain— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023
Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We're continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!— Air India (@airindiain) February 27, 2023
You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed.This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia pic.twitter.com/L3lGxgrVbz— Sarvapriya Sangwan (@DrSarvapriya) January 8, 2023