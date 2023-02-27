English
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, airline responds

By Anand Singha  Feb 27, 2023 10:56:21 PM IST (Published)

The chef alleged that he was served cold chicken tikka with cucumber, watermelon, and a sandwich with a small amount of stuffing, as well as a dessert that was essentially "sugar syrup."

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday took to Twitter to slam Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meal on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai. The chef alleged that he received cold chicken tikka with cucumber, watermelon, and a sandwich with a small amount of stuffing, as well as a dessert that was essentially "sugar syrup."

Sharing pictures of the meal on Twitter, the veteran cookery show host wrote, ''Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev, Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo, Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze.''
In a second tweet, he wrote, ''Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??''
A few hours later, Air India responded to the tweet and wrote, ''Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We're continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!''
Meanwhile, the post infuriated several Twitter users who lambasted the Tata Group-owned airline for providing subpar food during flights.
Last month, a woman complained that she found a piece of stone she found in a meal served to her. The Twitter user named Sarvapriya Sangwan shared two pictures of the meal, showing a small piece of stone, that she found in her meal aboard Air India flight 215.
