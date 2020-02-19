Aviation CCI inquiry into alleged ticket fare fixing finds no evidence of collusion against IndiGo, SpiceJet, other airlines Updated : February 19, 2020 11:44 PM IST CCI inquiry, which included an analysis of the algorithms airlines to determine ticket fares, found that all five airlines were working independently, sources said. IndiGo said “the case is without merit” and added that it has been cooperating with the investigation. SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India and Jet Airways did not respond to a request for comment.