Jet Airways founders accused of embezzling funds meant for airline operations

By Dhananjay Khatri  May 5, 2023 11:54:11 PM IST (Published)

Earlier, the CBI raided Naresh Goyal's residence and Jet Airways' Mumbai office over an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with a bank fraud case. The CBI raided Naresh Goyal's residence and Jet Airways' Mumbai office over an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.

The agency has also registered an FIR against Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita, former director of the airline Gaurang Ananda Shetty and an unknown public servant. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday by an official of the Canara Bank alleging that all the accused caused a wrongful loss of Rs 538.62 crores to the said bank.
According to the FIR accessed by CNBC-TV18, a senior official of the bank lodged a complaint with the CBI in November 2022. The agency initiated the action on the bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL) to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding.
