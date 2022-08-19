CarterX eyes expansion of passenger baggage transport service to 15 airports in 5 years

By Anu Sharma

Mini The company currently provides services for transporting passenger baggage via 24x7 counters at the airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. CarterX has tie-ups with Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Vistara, AirAsia India and SpiceJet.

Passenger baggage transport service company CarterX aims to expand its footprint across 15 airports over the next five years, Harsha Vardhan, CEO & Co-Founder, CarterX told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

“We plan to take our services further to five more airports by 2023 and aim to expand our presence to 15 airports over the next five years,” Harsha Vardhan said.

Customers flying with these airlines avail CarterX’s luggage transfer assistance via services known as 6EBagPort (IndiGo), Vista GateToGate (Vistara), LuggageAssist (AirAsia India) and FlyPorter (SpiceJet).

“We are in the process of on-boarding two more airlines,” Harsha Vardhan said.

CarterX was launched in 2017 and has assisted more than 100,000 travellers so far. So far, the company has secured two rounds of funding in 2019 and 2021 through Mumbai Angels Network and Venture Catalysts respectively in seed funding and is raising its pre-series A round currently.

While airport luggage transfer assistance is a significantly new market in India, the company is betting on it on the basis of the potential in Indian aviation market and newer airports coming up across India.

“Barring premium travellers who had experienced this luxury and privilege of moving around hands-free, for decades, the majority of travellers held the mindset that their bags and suitcases were their responsibility," Harsha Vardhan said.

"CarterX wishes to push the wall further and continue to offer unique baggage-transfer services that can help travellers make the most of their travel plans without fretting over their luggage,” he added.