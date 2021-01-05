Aviation CAPA India predicts top trends for Indian aviation in 2021 Updated : January 05, 2021 07:33 PM IST "Airport operators are also expected to increase charges in light of the impact of the pandemic on their financials," CAPA India said. CAPA India has predicted that private airlines are likely to seek nearly $1 billion in debt funding. In a scenario where airlines are not able to attract “very significant” recapitalisation, one or more airlines may head to the National Company Law Tribunal, CAPA India said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply