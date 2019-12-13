#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
CAPA expects over $600 million loss this fiscal for domestic airlines

Updated : December 13, 2019 04:15 PM IST

In June, it projected a consolidated net profit of $500-700 million in the optimistic case.
CAPA India said the situation is the result of 26 aircraft of Air India still remaining on the ground due to a shortage of funds to be able to carry out required maintenance checks.
Currently, there are four budget carriers and two full-service airlines -- IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet, AirAsia India, Vistara and Air India.
