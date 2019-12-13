CAPA expects over $600 million loss this fiscal for domestic airlines
Updated : December 13, 2019 04:15 PM IST
In June, it projected a consolidated net profit of $500-700 million in the optimistic case.
CAPA India said the situation is the result of 26 aircraft of Air India still remaining on the ground due to a shortage of funds to be able to carry out required maintenance checks.
Currently, there are four budget carriers and two full-service airlines -- IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet, AirAsia India, Vistara and Air India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more