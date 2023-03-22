homeaviation NewsIndia will see faster airport growth, says top aviation official
aviation | Mar 22, 2023 7:01 PM IST

India will see faster airport growth, says top aviation official

By Madeeha Mujawar  |  Mar 22, 2023 8:39 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

The 3-day CAPA India Aviation Summit wraps up today and the leaders from the aviation industry are upbeat on India's prospects. One such leader is Stefano Baronci, the director general of Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and he expects India's airports to see rapid growth.

The 3-day CAPA India Aviation Summit wraps up today and the leaders from the aviation industry are upbeat on India's prospects. One such leader is Stefano Baronci, the director general of Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and he expects India's airports to see rapid growth.

Recommended Articles

View All

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Baronci said, “In the medium and long term India will grow faster than the world and faster than the average in Asia. India will be growing by 6 percent per year and this is a huge challenge for the airports in the future. But it's also very beautiful problem because of course, there are opportunities to grow.”
He stated that the long term outlook is to have India contributing by about 10 percent to the growth that we foresee from 2019 to 2041.
Read Here | CAPA India Aviation Summit: Indian aviation leaders announce expansion plans and optimism for future
Talking about the congestion in airports, Baronci said, “The level of growth in traffic in India is massive, much faster than in other airports in the world. And until 2019, what we experienced was, airports are built and after four or five years already being in the necessity to be able to add additional infrastructure for a good quality of service. So the Indian case is very peculiar.”
Watch the video for more.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Mar 22, 2023 7:01 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags