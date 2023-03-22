India will see faster airport growth, says top aviation official

The 3-day CAPA India Aviation Summit wraps up today and the leaders from the aviation industry are upbeat on India's prospects. One such leader is Stefano Baronci, the director general of Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and he expects India's airports to see rapid growth.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Baronci said, “In the medium and long term India will grow faster than the world and faster than the average in Asia. India will be growing by 6 percent per year and this is a huge challenge for the airports in the future. But it's also very beautiful problem because of course, there are opportunities to grow.”

He stated that the long term outlook is to have India contributing by about 10 percent to the growth that we foresee from 2019 to 2041.

Talking about the congestion in airports, Baronci said, “The level of growth in traffic in India is massive, much faster than in other airports in the world. And until 2019, what we experienced was, airports are built and after four or five years already being in the necessity to be able to add additional infrastructure for a good quality of service. So the Indian case is very peculiar.”

