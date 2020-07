The Union Cabinet is likely to take a decision on the second phase of airport privatisation in the month of July, Airports Authority of India Chairman Arvind Singh said today.

"The privatisation board of AAI has recommended for leasing out additional six brownfield airports. These are the airports of Amritsar, Indore, Ranchi, Trichy, Bhubaneswar, Raipur. We are in the process of seeking cabinet approval for that. We expect that shortly, perhaps this month. And, then the process of bidding will start," Singh said.

He was speaking at the GMR webinar on reposing the faith in flying.

The government had commenced privatisation process of state-run airports in November 2018. The first phase included six airports, out of which only three have been awarded so far to Adani Group, the highest bidder.

The remaining three airports will be awarded to Adani Group, which emerged as the highest bidder for all six airports.