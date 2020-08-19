  • SENSEX
Cabinet approves leasing out three major AAI airports of Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati

Updated : August 19, 2020 04:15 PM IST

The three airports were part of AAI's first phase of airport privatisation but were stuck in legal hurdles after the highest bidders were announced.
Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for six AAI airports namely Lucknow, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019.
